Rajnath meets lieutenant governors of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh

Defence Minister on Sunday held separate meetings with the lieutenant governors of and Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha is learnt to have apprised the defence minister about the security scenario in the union territory.

"The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri @manojsinha_called on Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh in New Delhi today," Singh's office tweeted.

Issues related to the overall development of figured in Singh's meeting with Lt Governor R K Mathur, people familiar with the deliberations said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)