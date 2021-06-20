Rajnath meets lieutenant governors of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh

-
ALSO READ
Govt to provide liberal funding to make J&K power-surplus: Union minister
LAHDC of Leh and Kargil failed to submit accounts for audit, says CAG
Another Day in Paradise: Govt plans mega tourism event in J&K from April 11
Weekend Covid curfew lifted from eight districts, restrictions eased in J-K
J&K: Barring 2 districts, high-speed internet ban extended till Jan 22
-
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday held separate meetings with the lieutenant governors of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha is learnt to have apprised the defence minister about the security scenario in the union territory.
"The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri @manojsinha_called on Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh in New Delhi today," Singh's office tweeted.
Issues related to the overall development of Ladakh figured in Singh's meeting with Lt Governor R K Mathur, people familiar with the deliberations said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU