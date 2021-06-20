Life returns to normal in Telangana after 39 days of lockdown

-
ALSO READ
Telangana announces 10-day lockdown from May 12 to prevent Covid infections
Post coronavirus pandemic Budget will be promising, says Telangana CM
T'gana taking Rs 50,000 cr as loan every yr, may land in debt trap: Cong
Telangana coronavirus update: State govt extends lockdown by 10 days
TRS fields former PM P V Narasimha Rao's daughter for MLC polls
-
After 39 days, normal activities resumed in Telangana from Sunday with the state government lifting the lockdown totally, following the drastic drop in the number of Covid-19 positive cases.
The government has issued unlock orders, allowing all activities that were permitted prior to the imposition of the lockdown.
The full impact of unlock will be seen from Monday when government offices and other establishments will re-open with 100 per cent employee strength.
The state cabinet, at its meeting on Saturday, decided to lift the lockdown totally after examining the report submitted by the Medical and Health Department that number of Covid-19 positive cases have drastically come down and the pandemic situation is now under control in the state. It instructed officials from all the departments to lift all the restrictions imposed during the lockdown in the state.
Stating that decision was taken for the people's benefit and to ensure that the livelihoods did not further incur losses, the cabinet sought people's support and cooperation.
It made it clear that lifting of the lockdown should not lead to negligent behaviour.
Following the Cabinet decision, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued unlock orders. According to Government Order (GO), wearing of fake mask shall be compulsory in public places, in work places and in means of transport. Failure to wear face mask will attract a penalty of Rs 1,000. Individuals must maintain social distancing.
All shops, offices and establishments have been directed to ensure that all Covid norms with respect to physical distancing, santisation etc, are scrupulously followed. "Failure to observe these norms will attract action under relevant Acts and orders issued under Disaster Management Act, 2005," reads the GO.
All educational institutions and coaching institutions have been permitted to re-open. Government schools and colleges can re-open from July 1.
Lockdown was imposed in the state on May 12 due to surge in Covid-19 cases. Initially only a four hour relaxation was given to enable people to buy essentials. Subsequently, relaxation hours were extended to eight hours and later to 12 hours.
On Saturday, Telangana recorded 1,362 new Covid cases and 10 deaths.
--IANS
ms/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU