JUST IN
Maharashtra politicising border issue since 6 decades: Karnataka CM Bommai
Ex-corporators write to Maharashtra CM alleging lack of transparency in BMC
Water level in Kerala dam crosses 141 ft; second flood warning issued
Necessary actions resulted in 'least wait time' for boarding at IGI: Centre
Ex-RBI guv Raghuram Rajan joins Congress-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan
Rain likely in several districts of Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hrs: MeT
Congestion at airports: CISF adds 100 more personnel at security counters
Delhi airport gives real time data on waiting time amid congestion at T3
SC refuses early set up of bench for Bilkis Bano's plea against convicts
'Y' category security for cops handling Sidhu Moose Wala murder case
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Maharashtra politicising border issue since 6 decades: Karnataka CM Bommai
Business Standard

Rajya Sabha mourns death of former MPs Yoginder K Alagh and R C Singh

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday mourned the death of its former member Yoginder K Alagh and R C Singh with MPs standing in silence in their places as a mark of respect

Topics
Rajya Sabha | Member of Parliament | Political Leaders

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rajya Sabha, Parliament
File image of Rajya Sabha

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday mourned the death of its former member Yoginder K Alagh and R C Singh with MPs standing in silence in their places as a mark of respect.

When the House met for the day, Deputy Chairman Harivansh informed that Alagh passed away on December 6 at the age of 83 years.

Alagh, who taught economics during his lifetime, served as a member of the erstwhile Planning Commission and was vice chancellor of JNU. He represented the state of Gujarat in the Upper House from November 1996 to April 2000.

"In the passing away of Alagh the country has lost an eminent economist and an able Parliamentarian," he said.

An agriculturalist and social worker Singh, who was an MP of Rajya Sabha from June 2008 to April 2012, died on December 10 at the age of 78 years.

"In the passing away of Singh, the country has lost a veteran trade unionist and an able parliamentarian," he said.

MPs stood in their places in silence as a mark of respect to the memory of the departed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rajya Sabha

First Published: Wed, December 14 2022. 13:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.