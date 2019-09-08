Ram Jethmalani, top lawyer and former union minister, dies at 95

-
Senior lawyer and jurist Ram Jethmalani died at his home in Delhi on Sunday, news agency PTI reported. He would have turned 96 on September 14.
Jethmalani was the country's top lawyer in his time, appearing in the famous K.M. Nanavati versus State of Maharashtra case in 1959 to the multi-crore 2G scam in 2011, from being L.K. Advani's defence in the Hawala scam to fighting for Arvind Kejriwal in a defamation case filed by Arun Jaitley.
Jethmalani was the union law minister and in the National Democratic Alliance government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In 2010, he was elected as the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association.
