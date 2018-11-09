Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute: What draws today's young men to Hindutva?

As a saffron-robed crowd begins to disperse at the end of a two-day meeting of Hindu religious leaders at the swanky Talkatora Stadium, a facility named after a Mughal-era garden in the heart of Delhi, Ashok Kumar glances at a fleet of sports utility vehicles.

The 21-year-old, who swears allegiance to the Hindu nationalist Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), muses: “Look at these sants (seers). They claim to work for the poor but move around in Innovas and Fortuners.” The conclave on November 3 and 4 threw ...