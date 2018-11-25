JUST IN
Ram Temple 'Dharam Sabha' in Ayodhya LIVE: Town turns into fortress

The RSS has also thrown in its support to make the event a show of strength, to pressurise the BJP government into acting for the early construction of the temple

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Ayodhya
Security has been tightened in Ayodhya ahead of the separate events of Shiv Sena and VHP being organised in the city today over the matter of the Ram Temple. Photo: @ANI

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will hold a 'Dharam Sabha' rally in Ayodhya on Sunday, describing it as its "last effort" to clear the hurdles for the construction of a Ram temple in the temple town. The meeting, according to agency reports, has been called to discuss a strategy for the early construction of the temple. Hundreds and thousands of VHP cadres are slated to attend the 'Dharam Sabha'.  

In a statement, quoted by news agency PTI, VHP regional organisational secretary Bholend said there would be no more congregations and the next stop for them would be the beginning of the temple's construction. "Ab mandir nirman ke liye sabhayein, pradarshan aur dharna ityadi nahin honge, na hi virodhiyon ko samjhaya jayega... seedhe mandir nirman hoga (There would no longer be meetings, processions and protests for Ram temple, opponents will no longer be engaged with... There will only be temple construction)," he added. This is the last time an effort is being made to make the people opposing the temple construction realise the facts, the VHP leader said.

He also said that if all efforts fail, then "war" was the only way.

The RSS and its other affiliates have also thrown in their support to make the event a show of strength so that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre can be pressurised into acting for the early construction of the temple. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will also take part in some events.  

On Sunday morning, Thackeray will go for a darshan of Ram Lalla accompanied by local party leaders, sants and sadhus, interact with the media and later with the public, though plans for a public rally were not finalised yet. 

As reported earlier by Business Standard, the temple town has been turned into a virtual fortress to thwart any untoward situation, which could escalate and pose a threat to the law and order situation for the Uttar Pradesh government. Almost 70,000 security personnel have been deployed under multiple-tiered security arrangement in Ayodhya.   

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Ram Temple Dharam Sabha in Ayodhya LIVE: Town turns into fortress

Fortress Ayodhya Almost 70,000 security personnel have been deployed under multiple-tiered security arrangement in Ayodhya. The state government has been mandated to ensure security in Ayodhya according to Supreme Court guidelines. The UP government has deployed anti-terror squads, special police and paramilitary personnel, including Rapid Action Force (RAF) and drone cameras to monitor the crowd in real time. (Read more here) 

Ram Temple Dharam Sabha in Ayodhya LIVE: Town turns into fortress

A day before the Dharam Sabha called by the Vishva Hindu Parishad, Ayodhya was virtually turned into fortress with multiple layers of security and deployment of drones to keep an eye on possible mischief-mongers.  Visuals from Ayodhya. VHP and Shiv Sena are organising separate events in the city today over the matter of #RamTemple. pic.twitter.com/kKKFBhaTR0 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 25, 2018

First Published: Sun, November 25 2018. 08:18 IST

