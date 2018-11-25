Ram Temple 'Dharam Sabha' in Ayodhya LIVE: Town turns into fortress

Fortress Ayodhya Almost 70,000 security personnel have been deployed under multiple-tiered security arrangement in Ayodhya. The state government has been mandated to ensure security in Ayodhya according to Supreme Court guidelines. The UP government has deployed anti-terror squads, special police and paramilitary personnel, including Rapid Action Force (RAF) and drone cameras to monitor the crowd in real time. (Read more here)
On Sunday morning, Thackeray will go for a darshan of Ram Lalla accompanied by local party leaders, sants and sadhus, interact with the media and later with the public, though plans for a public rally were not finalised yet.
