Ramdas Athawale slapped at public event in Maharashtra; accused beaten up

-
ALSO READ
Changes in SC/ST Act won't be reviewed, says Minister Ramdas Athawale
BJP may lose 30-40 seats in LS polls but NDA will return to power: Athawale
Modi govt will continue after 2019 general elections, predicts Athawale
Rising fuel prices: I'm not suffering as a minister, says Athawale
The back story: What really led to M J Akbar's resignation?
-
Union minister Ramdas Athawale has been slapped by a man at a public event in Maharashtra's Ambernath town, police said.
The incident took place Saturday night as the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment was coming down from the stage, a police official said.
The accused has been identified as Pravin Gosavi. He was later beaten up by Athwale's supporters.
Gosavi has been shifted to the state-run J J hospital in Mumbai after receiving initial treatment in Ambernath, police said.
The motive behind the attack was not known and police are investigating the matter.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU