Ramdas Athawale slapped at public event in Maharashtra; accused beaten up

Union minister Ramdas has been slapped by a man at a public event in Maharashtra's Ambernath town, police said.

The incident took place Saturday night as the was coming down from the stage, a police official said.

The accused has been identified as He was later beaten up by Athwale's supporters.

Gosavi has been shifted to the state-run in Mumbai after receiving initial treatment in Ambernath, police said.

The motive behind the attack was not known and police are investigating the matter.