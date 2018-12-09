JUST IN
News digest: Cloud over HUL-GSK deal, GST returns, Katowice talks, and more
Ramdas Athawale slapped at public event in Maharashtra; accused beaten up

The incident took place Saturday night as the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment was coming down from the stage

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Ramdas Athawale
Ramdas Athawale Photo: Twitter / @RamdasAthawale

Union minister Ramdas Athawale has been slapped by a man at a public event in Maharashtra's Ambernath town, police said.

The incident took place Saturday night as the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment was coming down from the stage, a police official said.

The accused has been identified as Pravin Gosavi. He was later beaten up by Athwale's supporters.

Gosavi has been shifted to the state-run J J hospital in Mumbai after receiving initial treatment in Ambernath, police said.

The motive behind the attack was not known and police are investigating the matter.
First Published: Sun, December 09 2018. 09:10 IST

