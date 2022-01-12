Ramp up Covid-19 vaccination of school students: Directorate of Education

The (DoE) on Wednesday directed its officials to take various measures to ramp up COVID-19 vaccination of children in the age group of 15-17.

"All DDE (Districts) and DDE (Zones) will visit vaccination centres under their jurisdiction and check the vaccination procedures on a daily basis. Further, they will visit schools to check the record that is being maintained with the principals wherein the students are informed about vaccination schedule, the DoE said in an official order.

The officer will also randomly call the students and parents to find out whether they were informed about vaccination and whether they have been vaccinated or not. The heads of schools will also have to increase mobilisation efforts to ensure more than 80 pc children in each school turn up for vaccination, it added.

The vaccination for children in the age group began on January 3.

"There should be better coordination between the nodal teacher of morning and evening shifts in government schools so that all children turn up in the session time (9AM-5 PM). Clubbing of 3-5 schools should be done where the vaccination team goes to one designated school and all linked schools children can be mobilized there, it said.

