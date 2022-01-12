E-passes for essential services valid for entire duration of curbs: DDMA

-
ALSO READ
Experts suggest opening of all metro station gates, DDMA yet to decide
Night curfew back in Madhya Pradesh amid Omicron fear, 3rd wave fear
Maharashtra: Night curfew returns, school closure extended till Feb
South Africa lifts night curfew imposed nearly 2 years ago amid Covid-19
Night curfew in Delhi likely from today amid Omicron fears, cases surge
-
The Delhi Disaster management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday clarified that the e-passes issued for movement connected to "essential goods and services" or "exempted category", shall be valid during the entire duration of imposition of weekend and night curfew in view of surge in COVID-19 cases.
"As per the previous orders, movement of the individuals for the activities specified as 'Essential goods and Services' or 'Exempted category' as prescribed in DDMA order have been allowed for movement during night curfew and weekend curfew with the possession of e-pass (in soft or hard copy) only," DDMA said in an official order.
"In this context, it is clarified that e-pass possessed by a person on or after January 4 ( from the date of issuance of DDMA order) for movement connected to 'Essential goods and services' or 'Exempted category', shall be valid during the entire period of imposition of night curfew and weekend curfew," it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU