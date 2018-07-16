Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju smashes records, joins Bollywood's Rs 300 bn club

-
With Sanju, Bollywood got its seventh member in the Rs 3 billion net (after tax) box office collection club. While the highest Hindi language grosser continues to be the Hindi version of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) at Rs 5.11 billion, the Rs 3 billion club has been growing rapidly over the past few years.
- The first film to cross the Rs 3 billion mark was Aamir Khan’s PK in 2014
- Since then, Bollywood has seen at least one Rs 3 billion grosser every year
- Of the seven films to have crossed the mark, five have come in the past 2.5 years
- While Shah Rukh Khan continues to be called The King of Bollywood, he is yet to mark his presence in the club.
The same goes for Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar
- Aamir and Salman Khan dominate the Rs 3 billion collection list with five of the seven films featuring either as the lead. Aamir has two films on the list – Dangal and PK, while Salman has three – Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai
