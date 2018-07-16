Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju smashes records, joins Bollywood's Rs 300 bn club

JUST IN
Business Standard

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

Ranbir kapoor, sanju

With Sanju, Bollywood got its seventh member in the Rs 3 billion net (after tax) box office collection club. While the highest Hindi language grosser continues to be the Hindi version of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) at Rs 5.11 billion, the Rs 3 billion club has been growing rapidly over the past few years.

  • The first film to cross the Rs 3 billion mark was Aamir Khan’s PK in 2014
  • Since then, Bollywood has seen at least one Rs 3 billion grosser every year
  • Of the seven films to have crossed the mark, five have come in the past 2.5 years
  • While Shah Rukh Khan continues to be called The King of Bollywood, he is yet to mark his presence in the club.

    The same goes for Bollywood’s Khiladi Akshay Kumar

  • Aamir and Salman Khan dominate the Rs 3 billion collection list with five of the seven films featuring either as the lead. Aamir has two films on the list – Dangal and PK, while Salman has three – Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai

chart
First Published: Mon, July 16 2018. 02:46 IST

