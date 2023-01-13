Rapido agrees to shut app in Maharashtra following Bombay HC order

-
Bombay High Court has directed bike-taxi aggregator Rapido to suspend all its services by 1 pm today in Maharashtra till January 20, 2023.
Rapido has agreed to shut down its application in Maharashtra by 1 pm today, and all services, including food delivery, autorickshaw, and bike taxi, shall remain suspended, Livelaw reported.
The Maharashtra government had denied a bike taxi aggregator licence to Rapido.
Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited, the operator of Rapido bike taxi services in Pune and Mumbai, had approached the court against the Maharashtra government's move.
Earlier, the Bombay High Court had opined that the Maharashtra government should seriously consider a proposal for licensing bike taxis.
Appearing for the government, Advocate General Birendra Saraf on Tuesday, told the court that at present, bike taxis are not allowed to ply, as the government has not issued any policy or guidelines for the same. He further added that the government had issued a show cause notice to one such company aggregator for plying taxis without a carriage license.
A division bench comprising Justices Gautam Patel and S G Dige remarked the state government "cannot keep the issue hanging over the fire and has to take a decision immediately."
Rapido is a bike-taxi app that also helps fetch an autorickshaw and deliver parcels.
First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 13:11 IST
