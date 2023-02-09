Ravindra Jadeja takes four as India manages to restrict Australia to 174/8

-
ALSO READ
Knee surgery successful, will start rehab soon, says Ravindra Jadeja
Ind vs Aus 1st Test: Jadeja takes 4 as India reduce Aus to 174/8 at Tea
Guj polls: BJP candidates list out, Jadeja's wife to contest from Jamnagar
Ex-Guj min Solanki, Rivaba Jadeja among candidates in 1st phase of polls
22% Gujarat MLAs have criminal cases; BJP's Rivaba Jadeja among the richest
-
Come-back man Ravindra Jadeja (4/45) struck four times as India reduced Australia to 174 for eight at tea on day one of the opening Test here on Thursday.
The left-arm spinner, who returned from a knee injury, was the wrecker-in-chief during the second session as he broke the partnership between Steve Smith (37) and Marnus Labuschagne (49) before trapping Matt Renshaw and Todd Murphy.
Alex Carrey scored a 33-ball 36 before veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (2/41), who was the other wicket-taker for India in the second session, ended his stay in the middle.
Earlier, pacers Mohammed Shami (1/12) and Mohammed Siraj (1/13) dealt early blows to the visitors, removing openers Usman Khwaja (1) and David Warner (1) within the first three overs.
Smith and Labuschagne stitched a 82-run partnership for the third wicket.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 15:07 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU