RDSO and BIS to jointly set norms for goods and services used by Railways

The Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO) of Indian Railways and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) will be jointly defining the parameters to ensure quality goods and services for the Railways.
This partnership is under the One-Nation-One-Standard mission of BIS. The RDSO has become the first Institution to be declared a Standard Developing Organization (SDO) under this mission.
"RDSO took the initiative to seek recognition as a Standard Developing Organization (SDO) under the BIS SDO Recognition Scheme. In the process, RDSO reviewed its standard formulation procedures to realign them with the best practices of standardization, encoded in the World Trade Organisation's Code of Good Practice," a statement from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs said.
"The scope of RDSO’s recognition as SDO, as approved by the Bureau (BIS), is Standards Developing Organization for products, processes and services for railway transportation sector in India. The recognition is valid for 3 years and will require renewal after completion of the validity period," the statement added.
A BIS presentation pointed out that are multiple such specialised standardising institutions that can be brought under the ambit of the One-Nation-One-Standard mission in the country.
