Ready to supply to India any goods that it wants to buy from Russia: Lavrov

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: Putin says Russia will enforce rouble payments for gas from Friday
Russian FM Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart to meet in Turkey
US dislikes quick success in Russia-Ukraine peace talks: Sergei Lavrov
Zelensky trying to provoke conflict between NATO and Russia: Sergei Lavrov
Pentagon's interest in biolabs requires clarification: Russian FM Lavrov
-
Russia has developed a system to engage in trade in national currencies with countries like India and efforts to move away from the dollar-based payment system will intensify, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday.
Soon after holding talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, he said Russia is exploring ways to bypass impediments for bilateral trade with its allies and partners.
Lavrov said a rupee-rouble payment system for trade with India was put into place earlier and it could be strengthened further.
"More and more transactions will be done using national currencies and bypassing dollar-based system," he told a select group of reporters.
Asked about India's plan to buy discounted Russian oil, Lavrov said Moscow is ready to provide anything that New Delhi wants to buy.
The Russian Foreign Minister also complimented India for its position on the Ukraine crisis, saying it follows an independent foreign policy.
He said Russia is committed to continue with India its cooperation in defence sector.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU