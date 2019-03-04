Realme 3 launch, Modi's Gujarat rally, EC in J&K, more: Today's top events

Before you start the day, take a look at the major events in the country.

1. Realme 3 to be launched today



Realme will launch Realme 3 today, which will be powered by MediaTek Helio P70 processor, the same chipset that powers the company's Realme U1. Based on TSMC's 12nm FinFET technology, Helio P70 processor comes with a dual quad-core set up, This includes four Arm Cortex-A73 2.1GHz cores and four Arm Cortex-A53 2.0GHz cores. The chipset also has ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU for graphics.

2. ECI team in Jammu and Kashmir on March 4

An Election Commission team from New Delhi will visit Jammu and Kashmir today to meet political parties and top security and civilian officials to review preparedness for the Lok Sabha polls.

The ECI team will hold meeting with the heads or representatives of 10 political parties, including 7 and 3 state-level parties the same day.



3. Modi on two-day Gujarat visit

Prime Minister will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from March 4, during which he would inaugurate various development projects and also lay the foundation of a temple complex.





Today, Modi will be in Jamnagar district to lay the foundation stone for a desalination plant for converting sea water into potable water. From Jamnagar, Modi will reach Ahmedabad to inaugurate the first phase of the city's Metro Rail project. Later that day, they will meet with district electoral officers (DEOs), senior superintendents of police (SSPs), divisional commissioners and inspectors general (IG) of 12 districts including Leh and Kargil.

The ruling alliance in Karnataka is likely to discuss seat sharing for the Lok Sabha polls at the coalition coordination committee meeting today.

The coalition partners had held first round of talks on seat sharing on February 25, during which the Congress insisted that winnability would be the criteria, while JD(S) maintained its stand to contest for 12 seats.