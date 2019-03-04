Realme 3 launch, Modi's Gujarat rally, EC in J&K, more: Today's top events

Before you start the day, take a look at the major events in the country.
1. Realme 3 to be launched today
Realme will launch Realme 3 today, which will be powered by MediaTek Helio P70 processor, the same chipset that powers the company’s Realme U1. Based on TSMC’s 12nm FinFET technology, Helio P70 processor comes with a dual quad-core set up, This includes four Arm Cortex-A73 2.1GHz cores and four Arm Cortex-A53 2.0GHz cores. The chipset also has ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU for graphics. Read on...
2. ECI team in Jammu and Kashmir on March 4
An Election Commission team from New Delhi will visit Jammu and Kashmir today to meet political parties and top security and civilian officials to review preparedness for the Lok Sabha polls.
The ECI team will hold meeting with the heads or representatives of 10 political parties, including 7 national
and 3 state-level parties the same day.
Later that day, they will meet with district electoral officers (DEOs), senior superintendents of police (SSPs), divisional commissioners and inspectors general (IG) of 12 districts including Leh and Kargil. Read on...
3. Modi on two-day Gujarat visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from March 4, during which he would inaugurate various development projects and also lay the foundation of a temple complex.
Today, Modi will be in Jamnagar district to lay the foundation stone for a desalination plant for converting sea water into potable water. From Jamnagar, Modi will reach Ahmedabad to inaugurate the first phase of the city's Metro Rail project. Read on...
4. Congress, JD(S) to discuss seat sharing for Lok Sabha elections
The ruling alliance in Karnataka is likely to discuss seat sharing for the Lok Sabha polls at the coalition coordination committee meeting today.
The coalition partners had held first round of talks on seat sharing on February 25, during which the Congress insisted that winnability would be the criteria, while JD(S) maintained its stand to contest for 12 seats.
The coordination committee meeting is expected to discuss the seat sharing, following the initial round of discussions between both the parties recently, Congress sources said. Read on...
5. Statue of Unity: Railways to run special train for tourists from today
Railways will run a special train for tourists visiting the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, five months after it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The train, which will be run under the government's Bharat Darshan scheme, will have a seven-night and eight-day tour package beginning March 4 from Chandigarh, the railway ministry said.
Priced at Rs 7,560 per person, the tour package has multiple boarding and de-boarding stations viz Chandigarh, Ambala, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Delhi Cantt, Rewari, Alwar and Jaipur, the statement said.
The Statue of Unity is situated on the river island called Sadhu Bet in front of the Narmada Dam in Gujarat. It is the world's tallest statue at a height of 182 metres. Read on...
6. JD(U) national executive meeting today
Top leaders of the ruling JD(U) in Bihar will hold deliberations on the coming Lok Sabha polls and the party's prospects beyond the state's frontiers at its national
executive meeting today.
In the meeting, discussions would be held "on important issues and preparations for the upcoming general elections", JD(U) national general secretary and chief spokesman K C Tyagi said in a statement. Read on...
