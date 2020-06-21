Record spike of over 15,000 cases take India's Covid count past 400,000

For four consecutive days, Covid-19 cases have been rising at a record level, taking India beyond the 400,000 mark and fatalities crossing 13,000.





Even as India saw a record increase of over 15,000 cases on June 21, the daily increase in cases has hovered around 3 per cent or less for the past four days.



While more than 55 per cent of the patients have been cured, rising cases in cities such as Delhi, which added over 3,500 cases in a single day have become a cause for concern.