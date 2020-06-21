JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Strengthen Covid-19 prevention measures, ramp up tests: UP CM Adityanath
Business Standard

Record spike of over 15,000 cases take India's Covid count past 400,000

For four consecutive days, Covid-19 cases have been rising at a record level

Topics
Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine | Lockdown

Ruchika Chitravanshi 

coronavirus
The daily increase in cases has hovered around 3 per cent or less for the past four days

For four consecutive days, Covid-19 cases have been rising at a record level, taking India beyond the 400,000 mark and fatalities crossing 13,000.

chart

Even as India saw a record increase of over 15,000 cases on June 21, the daily increase in cases has hovered around 3 per cent or less for the past four days.


chart

While more than 55 per cent of the patients have been cured, rising cases in cities such as Delhi, which added over 3,500 cases in a single day have become a cause for concern.
First Published: Sun, June 21 2020. 23:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU