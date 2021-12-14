Records log UP woman as getting second dose of Covid vaccine after death

-
The family of an elderly woman, who had died a week after her first dose of Covid vaccination, has been informed about the successful administration of the second dose of vaccine to her. The message was sent on the mobile phone of her son.
The district immunisation officer (DIO) has ordered a probe into the matter after it came to light on Monday.
According to reports, the deceased 67-year-old woman, had received her first dose in April 2021 and almost after a week she had died.
Her son, on December 9, received a message on his mobile phone, through which his mother was registered for Covid vaccination. The message informed that the woman had been vaccinated the second time.
The incident took place at the Rajghat urban PHC where the victim, a resident of Isaitola colony, had got her first dose of vaccine.
DIO Ravi Shankar said that he has issued a show cause notice to the PHC head, Dr Trapti Parashar and ANM Gyan Devi who was on duty at that time.
"It is a serious issue and we are trying to find out whether it was a clerical mistake or deliberately done. Once we get the reply, we will take further action," he said.
