Red Fort to remain shut till further notice: Archaeological Survey of India

-
ALSO READ
Red Fort breached, internet put off: Farmers' tractor rally holds up Delhi
ASI says Red Fort to remain shut for visitors till Jan 31, no reason stated
Goa CM condemns Red Fort breach, violence during farmers' tractor rally
Tractor rally: 41 Delhi cops injured in clashes with farmers at Red Fort
Scaled down I-Day celebrations with socially-distanced audience at Red Fort
-
The Red Fort will remain shut till further notice as a measure against the spread of avian influenza, according to an order issued by the Archaeological Survey of India.
The iconic site has been closed for visitors since January 19 after the district administration wrote to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) requesting it to shut the monument to restrict the spread of the disease.
The site was also shut from January 22 to January 26 in view of Republic Day and was scheduled to open the following day when people from across the city get an opportunity to view tableaux from the Republic Day celebrations on display at the Red Fort premises for 15 days.
However, on January 26, a section of agitating farmers entered the monument and climbed on to the ramparts. Soon after the ASI announced that the site will be shut for all visitors till January 31 and cited bird flu behind the decision.
As per order received from the District Magistrate (Central)-cum-District Disaster Management Authority, Government of NCT of Delhi and in continuation to previous office orders of this office, it is hereby directed that the Red Fort, Delhi shall remain closed for the public and general visitors until further order, as a measure to control the spread of Avian Influenza in the Red Fort area which is declared as infected zone, the order issued on February 1 said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU