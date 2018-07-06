Rehabilitation of Sunder Nursery adds historic, democratic green space

Nizamuddin in Delhi has long been a place of miracles. Legend has it that when Sufi saint Nizamuddin Auliya was building his baoli (step well) on the marshy banks of the Yamuna in 1321, Ghiyasuddin Tughlaq, the ruler in Delhi at the time, banned the sale of oil to him so that no lamps could be lit at the construction site at night.

Then one of the saint’s disciples is said to have magically turned water into oil and construction carried on. Tughlaq was murdered in the space of a year and his dynasty ended within 100 years. However, the spiritual ambience and green space around ...