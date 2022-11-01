JUST IN
CAG declares results of online essay competition; V-P to give prizes
Business Standard

Rejection of anti-dumping duty on Monoethyelene Glycol welcome move: SIMA

The MEG is one of the major raw materials used for the manufacture of polyester staple fibre

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore (TN) 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Industry body Southern India Mills Association (SIMA) has welcomed the decision of the Directorate General of Trade Remedies for rejecting the proposed anti-dumping duty on Monoetheylene Glycol.

The MEG is one of the major raw materials used for the manufacture of polyester staple fibre.

SIMA chairman Ravi Sam in a statement said the rejection of the levy of anti-dumping duty on MEG is a step in the right direction for the growth of Man Made Fibre sector.

Extending his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of Textiles Piyush Goyal for the decision, Sam said the Man Made Fibre sector used particularly in the polyester would be the growth engine and job creation.

Adequate availability of polyester staple fibre at an internationally competitive rate would fuel the growth of emerging technical textile segment, he said.

"As the country started facing cotton shortage, several hundreds of spinning, weaving mills were switching over to polyester textile clothing manufacturing..", he pointed out.

The government has been taking various policy initiatives and the structural issues relating to raw materials especially MMF, fibres and filament yarns to gain global competitivity, he said.

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 20:21 IST

