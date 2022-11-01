Rejection of anti-dumping duty on Monoethyelene Glycol welcome move: SIMA

Industry body Southern India Mills Association (SIMA) has welcomed the decision of the Directorate General of Trade Remedies for rejecting the proposed anti-dumping duty on Monoetheylene Glycol.

The MEG is one of the major raw materials used for the manufacture of polyester staple fibre.

SIMA chairman Ravi Sam in a statement said the rejection of the levy of anti-dumping duty on MEG is a step in the right direction for the growth of Man Made Fibre sector.

Extending his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of Textiles Piyush Goyal for the decision, Sam said the Man Made Fibre sector used particularly in the polyester would be the growth engine and job creation.

Adequate availability of polyester staple fibre at an internationally competitive rate would fuel the growth of emerging technical textile segment, he said.

"As the country started facing cotton shortage, several hundreds of spinning, weaving mills were switching over to polyester textile clothing manufacturing..", he pointed out.

The government has been taking various policy initiatives and the structural issues relating to raw materials especially MMF, fibres and filament yarns to gain global competitivity, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)