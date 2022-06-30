Renaming spree in Maharashtra: Aurangabad, Osmanabad set to be renamed

-
In a Cabinet meeting chaired by former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray, demand was made to rename Aurangabad city as Sambhajinagar, and Osmanabad as Dharashiv.
The Cabinet meeting took place in the state secretariat in south Mumbai a day after Thackeray had taken away the portfolios of rebel Shiv Sena ministers who were camping in Guwahati.
On a renaming spree
Aurangabad city in central Maharashtra will be renamed Sambhajinagar. The opposition BJP has been trying to corner the Shiv Sena, which heads the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, over renaming the central Maharashtra city after Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji. Considered a polarising figure in Indian history, Mughal emperor Aurangazeb founded the city of Aurangabad in the Marathwada region of present-day Maharashtra. He had also ordered the execution of Chhatrapati Sambhaji, a personality revered by the Shiv Sena.
Chatrapati Sambhaji, the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was tortured to death on the orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. Aurangzeb's tomb is located in Aurangabad.
Likewise, Osmanabad shall be rechristened as 'Dharashiv'.
The Navi Mumbai International Airport — currently being constructed by the Adani Group in adjoining Raigad to decongest Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai — shall be renamed after the late 'Dinkar Balu Patil', a prominent leader of the coastal Konkan belt, instead of the Shiv Sena founder, the late Balasaheb Thackeray, as earlier contemplated.
The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Imtiyaz Jaleel criticised the Maharashtra government's decision to rename Aurangabad city as Sambhajinagar and Osmanabad as Dharashiv, and indicated that his party workers will take to the streets.
"Aurangabad has its history and no one can erase it," he said and alleged that MVA leaders had used the name of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj for reaping political dividends.
"The ball is now in the court of the Central government. We will explore all options against this decision and we may take to the streets also," he told reporters in the evening.
