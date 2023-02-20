Renewed focus on tourism in Rajasthan to drive economic growth

The 50 per cent increase in the Development Fund to Rs 1,500 crore in the Budget has come as a shot in the arm for the sector as well as the state economy, industry players say.

While presenting the state Budget earlier this month, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the fund would help in developing facilities, creating employment for locals, attracting tourists, and various other works.

According to Apurv Kumar, president of the Federation of Hospitality and in Rajasthan, the focus on promotion of tourism indicates that the government wants to make this sector the major economic driver as it has the solution to achieve sustainable, inclusive and employment.

Echoes Ficci State Council Chairman Randhir Vikram Singh “The continued thrust on tourism and increasing the tourism development fund will have a positive impact on the growth of tourism with a multiplier effect on the economy of the state.”

The Budget has also proposed setting up more MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) centers. “Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, and Ajmer are preferred for organising conferences, destination weddings, and other events. MICE centres will come up in these four cities by spending Rs 100 crore each,” a senior state government official said.

Looking at the huge possibilities in golf tourism, the government plans to develop golf courses of international standards at a cost of Rs 125 crore in five cities, including Mount Abu (Sirohi), Jodhpur, and Udaipur.

“The government also plans to develop Nevta and Kanota dams (Jaipur), Bandh Baretha (Bharatpur), Kaylana and Soorpura dams (Jodhpur), Hemawas dam (Pali), Kot dam in Udaipurwati (Jhunjhunu), etc. as eco-adventure tourism sites to promote water-based tourism activities,” the official said.

The Literature Festival will be organised to promote international literature activities.

Similarly, Jaipur Kala Samagam will be organised in Jaipur as a biennial event that will attract photographers, art lovers, sculptors, artists, child artists, and theatre artists of national and international repute.