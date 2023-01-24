Renowned Indian architect Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi passes away at 95

Renowned architect Balkrishna Vithaldas Doshi passed away at the age of 95 on Tuesday. He had been an urban planner and educator for the past 70 years.

Announcing the news of his death, Architectural Digest India wrote on Instagram, "India’s greatest architect, (26th August 1927-24th January 2023), has passed away at the age of 95."

"A master wielder of form and light, Doshi has left an indelible legacy. A loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and a true inspiration to the people of this country," the post further read.

Doshi was the first Indian architect to be awarded the Pritzker Prize. He was also awarded the Royal Institute of British Architects’ Royal Gold Medal in 2022. Earlier, he had also received Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

After completing his studies at the Sir J J School of in Mumbai, Doshi went to London in 1950 and worked under Le Corbusier for four years. He worked at Corbusier's studio in Paris. Later, Doshi returned to India to oversee Corbusier's projects like Villa Sarabhai.

Doshi's architectural skills can be seen in some of the most iconic buildings in India, including the Indian Institutes of Management in Bengaluru and Udaipur, the National Institute of Fashion Technology in Delhi, along with the Amdavad ni Gufa underground gallery, the Centre for Environmental Planning and Technology, the Tagore Memorial Hall, Institute of Indology and Premabhai Hall, and the private residence Kamala House - all in Ahmedabad.

Prime Minister condoled the architect's demise.

"Dr B.V. Doshi Ji was a brilliant architect and a remarkable institution builder. The coming generations will get glimpses of his greatness by admiring his rich work across India. His passing away is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted.