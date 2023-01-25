JUST IN
Youth will be biggest beneficiaries of a developed India, says PM Modi
India and Egypt decide to elevate their ties to strategic partnership
SC asks CBI, Guj why they want Teesta Setalvad, her husband back in jail
Delhi govt urges Centre to send 'funds' to bankroll G20 preparations
SKM announces tractor march in 20 states, mahapanchayat in Haryana's Jind
Air passengers to get reimbursement for downgrades, DGCA to bring new norms
High-quality FTA with India a priority this year, says UK trade minister
Director have to face criminal trial: Gujarat HC on Morbi bridge collapse
Murmu urges people to consider voting as contribution to nation building
ED case against Rana Ayyub: SC asks Ghaziabad court to adjourn proceedings
You are here: Home » Current Affairs Â» News
Shankar Mishra accused of urinating on woman on AI flight moves court
icon-arrow-left
CM Sukhu resolves to make HP corruption-free, put economy back on rails
Business Standard

Republic Day 2023: This year's Parade to witness many first-time events

From women riders to the Egypt army's march, here's a lowdown on some of the firsts to be witnessed during the Republic Day parade this year

Topics
Republic Day | Indian Army | India Prime Minister

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

India will be celebrating its 74th Republic Day on Thursday. The parade this year is expected to be extra special with many first-time events scheduled. As the participants prepare to showcase India's growing prowess and cultural diversity during the parade on the Kartavyapath (formerly known as Rajpath), here are some of the 'firsts' to be expected:

- For the first time, 12 women riders will be part of the Camel Contingent of the Border Security Force (BSF) and among the 16 marching contingents from the armed forces, Central Para Military Forces, Delhi Police, National Cadet Corps (NCC), NSS along with 19 military pipes and drums bands in the Republic Day parade this year.

- The "Daredevils" Motor Cycle Riders from the Corps of Signals will be co-led by a woman officer.

- The newly-recruited Agniveers will also be a part of the parade for the first time.

- The Narcotics Control Bureau will also showcase a tableau for the first time.

- This year, only Made-in-India weapon systems will be showcased at the Republic Day parade, keeping with the theme of “Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

- For the first time in India's independent history, the iconic 21-GUns Salute to the President during the parade will use 105 mm Indian Field Guns replacing the British-made 25-Pounder guns.

- Marching down the Kartavya Path for the first time will be the combined Band and Marching contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces, led by Colonel Mahmoud Mohamed Abdel Fattah El Kharasawy. The contingent will consist of 144 soldiers, representing the main branches of the Egyptian Armed Forces.

- The Indian Navy's IL-38 will be showcased during the parade for the first and last time, according to a senior India Air Force official, reported by Livemint. IL-38 has served Indian Navy for 42 years.

- The biggest drone show in India, comprising 3,500 indigenous drones, will light up the evening sky over the Raisina hills during Beating The Retreat ceremony on January 29th.

- For the first time, a 3-D anamorphic projection will be organised during the Beating the Retreat Ceremony on the facade of the North and South Block.

(With agency inputs)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Republic Day

First Published: Wed, January 25 2023. 19:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU