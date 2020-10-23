Revenue dept official held for accepting Rs 10,000 bribe in Jaipur

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a official posted in the Jaipur Development Authority and two middlemen for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a retired army officer.

The accused, Amin, had demanded the bribe through middlemen Ram Singh and Badri Singh, who are the members of Chitrakoot Vikas Samiti, for issuing 'patta' of the officer's residential land.

After verification of the complaint, a team of the ACB led by additional SP Narottam Verma laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting the bribe.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)