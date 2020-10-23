Part of the debris of Air India Express flight removed from accident site

-
ALSO READ
All issues red-flagged by DGCA in past addressed by Kozhikode airport: Puri
Kolkata airport gets MCP vehicle to handle emergency situations well
298 baggage pieces retrieved so far from Kozhikode plane crash site
Kozhikode plane crash: Inquiry panel formed, report expected in 5 months
Two crashes, same plot: Kozhikode reminds of Mangalore mishap 10 years ago
-
Part of the debris of theAir
India Express plane that crashed at nearby Karipur airport on August 7, killing 21 people, was on Friday shifted from the accident site for facilitating a thorough probe, airport authorities said.
The airline's officials from Mumbai supervised the shifting of the cockpit portion of the aircraft to a nearby area, using a crane, they said.
Twenty one people, including the pilot and co-pilot, were killed when the AIE flight from Dubai with 190 people on board overshot the tabletop runway, fell into a 35-feet valley and broke into two portions.
"The rest of the debris will also be removed from the accident site to a nearby location and preserved there for further investigations," authorities said.
The five-member panel appointed by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board is yet to file its report on the circumstances that led to the crash.
Meanwhile, the airline recently distributed interim compensation to passengers of the flight.
The next of kin of those killed and aged above 15 were given Rs 10 lakh and Rs five lakh for those below the age of 15.
The seriously injured were given an interim compensation of Rs two lakh, while those with minor injuries got Rs 50,000 each.
The Director General of Civil Aviation ban on operating wide bodied aircraft from the airport as a follow up measure post the accident is still in force.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU