Rhiti Group partners with Kanodia Group to launch 'RDX Play'

Rhiti Group, one of India’s fastest growing conglomerates in sports, health and fitness, branded retailing, and film production has partnered with cement maker Kanodia Group to launch an entertainment platform RDX Play.
The entertainment platform aims to engage creators and audiences across all age groups to create original short videos and movies.
The platform, RDX Play also aims to create and consume community-based content. It will enable its users to make short videos and earn from peer-to-peer gifting. It will be a one-stop platform for free and unlimited content, especially music and videos. RDX Play will further help its creators to monetise their content through record label deals, banner and video advertisements.
“RDX aims to be an open, inclusive and safe environment for the users to express themselves and have the freedom to create and share content with other users. India is a storehouse of talent and it is high time everyone gets an equal opportunity to showcase it and earn their place in the global arena,” said Arun Pandey, MD & CEO, Rhiti Group.
“Increased Internet penetration accompanied by growing smartphone user base especially in tier 2 & tier 3 cities provides us with the opportunity to tap into great Indian flair that persists in the small towns,” said Vishal Kanodia, MD, Kanodia Group.
Rhiti Group, which represents Indian cricketers Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Kedar Jadhav has interests in sportswear retail and entertainment.
