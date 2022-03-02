Rijiju reaches Slovakia's Kosice to coordinate evacuation from Ukraine

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, one of the four Union ministers sent to coordinate evacuation of Indians from war-hit Ukraine, has reached the Slovakian city of Kosice, his office said on Wednesday.

Besides Rijiju, ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Gen V K Singh (retd) are the four special envoys sent to neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation mission and help students.

The ministers have been sent as part of 'Operation Ganga' to fly out Indian citizens stranded in Ukraine.

" reaches Kosice airport near Ukraine border for Operation Ganga.

Received by India's Ambassador to Vanlalhuma and Pankaj Phukan, First Secretary, Embassy of India, Brussels, Belgium," Rijiju's office tweeted.

It also shared pictures of the minister at the airport.

Rijiju reached on a SpiceJet flight sent to pull out Indians who have reached the country by road from Ukraine.

