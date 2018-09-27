Rising heat on climate change: Tougher the target, greater the cost

The United Nations’ Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), a collective of more than 2,000 scientists working together, is set to produce a report answering two big questions.

One, what would be the impact if global average temperatures rise by 1.5 degree Celsius above pre-industrial era levels? Two, what will it take to keep the temperature rise below this level? A copy of the draft of the report has already leaked before the IPCC deliberates the final version. Business Standard reviewed a copy of the latest draft, which has been sent to all governments for their ...