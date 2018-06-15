Shujaat Bukhari's killing, suspects pics & reactions: Kashmir on the edge

Senior journalist and Editor-in-Chief of English daily "Rising Kashmir", Shujaat Bhukhari was on Thursday shot dead by militants outside his office in Srinagar around 7:15 pm, the iftar time, police said.

Bukhari was attacked by terrorists when he was boarding his car at the Press Enclave.

"Three motorcycle-borne militants came and fired at Bukhari and his guards. Bukhari and one guard were killed and another security guard critically injured," State police chief S P Vaid said.

One of the personal security officers (PSO) guarding him was also killed and another policeman and a civilian were seriously injured, reported media.





The police bodyguard of senior journalist Shujaat Bukhari is carried away after an attack in Srinagar, at Press Colony in Srinagar. Photo: PTI

The Jammu and Kashmir Police late night released two pictures of three bike-borne men on Twitter, who are suspected to have killed Bukhari, and sought the public's help in identifying the suspects who were involved in the attack in Press Enclave.

The three militants were caught on a CCTV camera, the police said.



The two pictures showed the three men riding a motorcycle. The attackers had their faces covered.

The name of the person providing any clue or information regarding the suspects will be kept confidential, a statement said.

It was not immediately clear how many gunmen attacked Bukhari, who earlier worked with The Hindu newspaper as its Kashmir correspondent.





The Editors Guild of India condemned the "dastardly attack" on Shujaat Bukhari, calling it a "new low."

A statement issued by the Guild, "Bukhari was a voice of moderation and a courageous, big-hearted editor who mentored a large cadre of young joBukharis from Kashmir."





Relatives and friends of the Editor of "Rising Kashmir" Shujaat Bukhari, who was shot dead Thursday evening. Photo: PTI

Shujaat Bukhaari was the Editor-in-Chief of Srinagar-based newspaper, Rising Kashmir, and was known as a brave and outspoken voice for justice and equality.

Just minutes before Iftaar- the breaking of fast in the Islamic holy month of Ramzan- terrorists sprayed bullets on Bukhari.

Bukhari started his career as a young reporter with Kashmir Times and moved to The Hindu in the 1990s. Later, he established his own English daily Rising Kashmir.

In the past, he survived three assassination attempts and had been under police protection since 2000.

But on Thursday, when people in the Kashmir Valley looked forward to the sighting of Eid's crescent, terrorists shot Bukhari dead, leaving him in a pool of blood, his body ridden with bullets.

He had several feathers in his cap.

He worked with The Hindu newspaper and was its Bureau Chief in Srinagar for several years.

He was instrumental in organising several conferences for peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was also the president of Adbee Markaz Kamraz, the biggest and oldest cultural and literary organisation of the Valley.

Veteran journalist Shekhar Gupta defined Bukhari as an "influential voice of reason" in Kashmir.



He tweeted:





Heartbreaking the loss of Shujaat Bukhari, an incredibly brave editor & an invaluable voice of middle-ground moderation. This is a loss for all Kashmiri’s, India and the entire journalistic community — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) June 14, 2018

Bukhari's death drew wide condemnation from politicians across India and media organisations and several prominent politicians and journalists took to Twitter to offer condolences to his family.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti wrote that she was " Shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shujat Bhukari"

Shocked & deeply saddened by the sudden demise of Shujaat Bukhari. The scourge of terror has reared its ugly head on the eve of Eid. I strongly condemn this act of mindless violence & pray for his soul to rest in peace. My deepest condolences to his family. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) June 14, 2018

inna lilahi wa inna illahi rajiuun. Shocked beyond words. May Shujaat find place in Jannat & May his loved ones find strength at this difficult time. — (@OmarAbdullah) June 14, 2018

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, in a tweet, recited the Muslim prayer on hearing about a Muslim's death.

Union Home Minister termed it an "act of cowardice".





The killing of @RisingKashmir editor, Shujaat Bukhari is an act of cowardice. It is an attempt to silence the saner voices of Kashmir. He was a courageous and fearless journalist. Extremely shocked & pained at his death. My thoughts and prayers are with his bereaved family. — (@rajnathsingh) June 14, 2018

The Congress said it was anguished, with party President terming Bukhari "a brave heart who fought fearlessly for justice and peace".





I’m anguished to hear about the killing of Shujaat Bukhari, editor of @RisingKashmir. He was a brave heart who fought fearlessly for justice and peace in Jammu & Kashmir. My condolences to his family. He will be missed. — (@RahulGandhi) June 14, 2018

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also expressed his grief and demanded the 'Centre to take swift action to nab the killers.'





Shocked to learn about the assassination of Sr Journalist & Editor of Rising Kashmir, Shri Shujaat Bukhari. Anguished beyond words. Security situation in J&K has hit its nadir. Demand the Centre to take swift action to nab the killers. They can silence us but not our thoughts. — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 14, 2018

Saddened and shocked at the brutal killing of respected editor and senior journalist @bukharishujaat With a few hours to go for Eid this is terrible. No words are enough for this big tragedy — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 14, 2018

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed shock.

Several journalist bodies condemned the killing and demanded swift action against the forces responsible for his killing.

Preliminary investigation by the state police indicates that Bukhari's brutal killing was a terror attack.

It has come at a time when the government recently hinted that it may not extend the cessation of anti-terror operations, which it had announced on May 16, in the Valley.

"Ramzan is the holy month for Muslims so the Indian government had decided to announce suspension of operations during this period as a goodwill gesture. We also wanted that the same be reciprocated but there was no change in the actions of separatists and terrorists," Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary Ram Madhav told ANI on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Iftikhar Gilani, a senior journalist and a friend of Bukhari, said, "I had a conversation with him just 20 minutes before the incident. It's really shocking. This is the situation of journalists in Kashmir."

Expressing grief over the killing, Press Club of India president Gautam Lahiri said, "Jammu and Kashmir government should investigate the attack. All anti-India forces are attacking journalist. Journalist community should come together to condemn the incident.



The incident has also brought to light how journalists in the Kashmir Valley are often the soft target of militants.