Bukhari's killing an act of cowardice: Rajnath
Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari and his PSO shot dead in Srinagar

The condition of the two injured in the shooting, which comes a day ahead of Eid, is critical, they said.

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Veteran journalist and Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari and his PSO were shot dead by unidentified gunmen outside the newspaper's office in the heart of this Jammu and Kashmir summer capital, police officials said on Thursday.

Bukhari, who was in his 50s, was leaving his office in Press Enclave in the city centre Lal Chowk for an iftar party when he was shot, officials said.

While one of the personal security officers (PSO) guarding him was killed, another policeman and a civilian were injured, they added.

It was not immediately clear how many gunmen attacked Bukhari, who earlier worked with The Hindu newspaper as its Kashmir correspondent.

Bukhari was instrumental in organising several conferences for peace in the Kashmir Valley. He was also part of the Track II process with Pakistan.
First Published: Thu, June 14 2018. 21:30 IST

