Road accidents killed more people than Covid last year, says Gadkari

-
ALSO READ
Gadkari hopes reduction in road accidents, deaths by 50% by 2025
Poor roads, faulty helmet: 6 two-wheeler riders die every hour in accidents
Concerted efforts to curb road accidents result in reducing deaths: Gadkari
Road Safety World Series 2021: Full schedule, match time, live streaming
Plan to reduce 50% of road related deaths by 2025, says Gadkari
-
The government is serious about reducing road accidents as more people died from such mishaps in the last one year than from COVID-19 infection, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday.
During the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, Gadkari said the government is very much concerned about road accidents and will have to take all steps to reduce road accidents.
"Our government is serious about reducing road accidents...1.5 lakh people died due to road accidents in the last one year which is more than 1.46 lakh deaths due to COVID-19," he said.
The minister further noted that most of those who died due to road accidents were people in the age group of 18-35.
According to a recentWorld Bank report,India accounts for the highest number of road accidents globally, with 1.5 lakh people being killed and more than 4.5 lakh crippled annually in 4.5 lakh road accidents with losses amounting to 3.14 per cent of the GDP.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU