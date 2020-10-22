Rs 113 cr transferred to 340,000 farmers in 19 rain-affected UP districts

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has deposited Rs 113.21 crore in the account of 3,48,511 of 19 flood-affected districts of the state.

He made an online payment to the to compensate them for their crops destroyed in rain, said an official release of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Thursday.

"Although this is very small amount compared to your hard work and damage, it is proof of our commitment to your interests," he said in his address to via video conferencing.

"It is our duty that farmers get a fair price for their produce. They should not be exploited at any level. Clear instructions have been given to the DM of every district in this regard. Whoever exploits the farmers will be punished. The central and state governments are also running several schemes like PM irrigation, PM crop insurance, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi to double the income of farmers," he added.

Chief Minister further said that the government will soon find a permanent solution to the flood problem and an action plan is being prepared in this regard.

