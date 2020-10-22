Modi invokes goddess Durga, reaffirms commitment to women's empowerment

Prime Minister on Thursday addresses the people of West Bengal on the commencement of virtually and said this festival reflects the unity and strength of India.

"The festival of is a festival that reflects the unity and strength of India. It is also a reflection of the traditions and culture that comes from Bengal," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister took part in the commencement of celebrations in Kolkata, West Bengal, via video link. He addressed the people of the state, being telecast in every booth of the state's 294 constituencies, following social distancing norms.

He also spoke in Bengali to wish the people of the State.

"We are celebrating Durga Puja in times of COVID-19, all devotees have shown exemplary restrain. The number of people might be less but the grandeur and devotion are the same. The happiness and joy are still boundless. This is the real Bengal," said PM Modi.

He added that such is the power of devotion that it felt, he is not in Delhi but is present among people in West Bengal. When faith is perfect, blessings of Goddess Durga are there with us, the whole country becomes Bengal in a way, he added.

"I urge everyone to ensure 'do gaj ki doori' and wear masks during celebrations at all times," he added.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party has made elaborate arrangements across all booths of West Bengal for viewing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greetings to the people of the state today coinciding with Durga Puja.

BJP sources said arrangements have been made in accordance with the social distancing norms in view of COVID-19 and only 25 party workers and voters in every polling booth will watch the Prime Minister's address.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)