Rs 80-lkh unpaid farmers' dues landed this sugar mill management in trouble

A case was registered against the management of a sugar mill in Shamli district for allegedly not clearing farmers' dues of Rs 80 lakh, officials said Wednesday.
District Magistrate Akhilesh Singh said the FIR was lodged Tuesday by police on the directions of district authorities.
The mill's management, including the joint managing director, the chief executive officer and the executive officer, were booked for not clearing dues of farmers up to Rs 80 lakh.
Farmers have been agitating outside the mill, demanding their dues.
