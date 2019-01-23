JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Light, medium, heavy: Is Isro working on 3 reusable rocket designs at once?
Business Standard

Rs 80-lkh unpaid farmers' dues landed this sugar mill management in trouble

The mill's management, including the joint managing director, the chief executive officer and the executive officer, were booked for not clearing dues of farmers

Press Trust of India  |  Muzaffarnagar 

sugarcane

A case was registered against the management of a sugar mill in Shamli district for allegedly not clearing farmers' dues of Rs 80 lakh, officials said Wednesday.

District Magistrate Akhilesh Singh said the FIR was lodged Tuesday by police on the directions of district authorities.

The mill's management, including the joint managing director, the chief executive officer and the executive officer, were booked for not clearing dues of farmers up to Rs 80 lakh.

Farmers have been agitating outside the mill, demanding their dues.
First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 10:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements