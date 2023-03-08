RS Chairperson Dhankhar appoints 8 personal staff members on 20 committees

-
-
In an unprecedented move, Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday appointed eight members of his personal staff on 20 committees under the ambit of the Upper House Secretariat.
Eight members of Dhankhar's personal staff, including four posted in the Vice-President Secretariat, have been appointed on the 20 committees, an order issued by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat said.
Eight committees include four department-related parliamentary standing committees and four other parliamentary standing committees. These include committees headed by non-BJP and opposition MPs.
Among those appointed to the committees include the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to the Vice-President, OSD to the Chairman and Personal Secretary to the Vice-President.
First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 07:09 IST
