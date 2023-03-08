JUST IN
JEE: Delhi HC seeks govt's response on plea seeking relaxation for students

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Centre and other respondents and sought a response to a plea seeking relaxation for the students appearing for the JEE Advance 2023.

Topics
JEE Advanced | Delhi High Court | Centre

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The applicants have urged that it be made possible for them to retake the engineering entrance exam. The court listed the matter for next hearing on March 23.

Technical issues plagued both JEE Main 2022 sessions, which were held in June and July last year. These errors prevented the candidates from giving the exam a fair shot, which led to significant decreases in many candidates' scores and percentiles.

Last year, there were a number of technological issues with the JEE exams, including frequent computer crashes, a frozen screen for many minutes, questions that took too long to load, unfinished questions, and more.

Some students claimed that they were unable to take the exam because their centres were abruptly relocated without intimation.

Some candidates encountered mistakes in their results as well as differences in their response sheet.

Students encountered similar technical issues during JEE Advanced 2022. For many of the students who experienced technical difficulties, it was their final try. It was the final JEE Main test for students who finished from Class 12 in 2020, and the final JEE Advanced attempt for students who graduated from Class 12 in 2021.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav issued a notice and sought a response within two weeks.

It is argued that the deadly delta Covid wave of 2021 caused the Class 12 students of that year to experience extreme mental stress, anxiety, sadness, and other compensable damages, ranging from financial hardship to family member loss.

This was after the Covid outbreak in 2020 had already negatively impacted their education for more than a year.

--IANS

spr/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 06:41 IST

