RSS national coordination meeting on September 3 and 4 in Nagpur

-
ALSO READ
Changes in RSS top brass as Hosabale elected gen secy, Ram Madhav returns
Remove one-child norm from draft population control bill: VHP tells UP govt
BJP's return to its roots
Former CJI Sharad Bobde visits RSS founder Hedgewar's ancestral home
RSS chief's remarks on DNA of all Indians not gone down well: Mayawati
-
A national coordination meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh will be held in Nagpur on September 3 and 4 with top representatives of the VHP and some other affiliates slated to take part in the meet, a senior RSS functionary said on Wednesday.
RSS Akhil Bhartiya Prachar Pramukh (media/publicity wing head) Sunil Ambekar said the coordination meeting (samanvaya baithak) of the Nagpur-headquartered organisation and its affiliates will be a small informal gathering in view of the prevailing coronavirus pandemic. "Every year in September a comprehensive meeting is held. However, due to the coronavirus outbreak a small meeting was held last year and this year also a small meeting will be held in Nagpur," he said without disclosing the agenda of the two-day gathering. Some Akhil Bharatiya (all-India) RSS office-bearers and a few of the national-level sanghatan mantris (organisational general secretaries) of the VHP, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh and Vidya Bharti (all affiliates), among other organisations, will take part in the meeting," Ambekar said. He said a full-fledged coordination meeting will take place in early 2022 if the coronavirus situation stabilises by then.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU