JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Coronavirus LIVE updates: India vaccination campaign hits supply crunch
Business Standard

Russia's daily Covid cases surge to 5-month high; total tally above 5.38 mn

Russia logged 20,182 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the highest daily increase since January 24, taking the nationwide tally to 5,388,695

Topics
Coronavirus | Russia | Coronavirus Tests

IANS  |  Moscow 

Municipal tankers spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus, on a street in Moscow, Russia. Photo: PTI
Municipal tankers spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus, on a street in Moscow, Russia. Photo: PTI

Russia logged 20,182 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the highest daily increase since January 24, taking the nationwide tally to 5,388,695, the official monitoring and response center said on Thursday.

The national death toll rose by 568 to 131,463 in the past day, while the number of recoveries grew by 13,505 to 4,915,615, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 8,598 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,315,841.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday that the vaccination rate in the country was rising as more than 16 million people had been fully vaccinated and around 20 million others had received one dose.

According to Golikova, there were no cases of the "Delta plus" variant in Russia.

--IANS

int/rs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, June 25 2021. 07:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU