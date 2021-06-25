Russia's daily Covid cases surge to 5-month high; total tally above 5.38 mn

-
ALSO READ
Hong Kong's Apple Daily to shut within days, says Jimmy Lai adviser
Last print edition of Apple Daily newspaper sold out across Hong Kong
Apple Daily crackdown 'sent shudders across media industry', says reporter
Hong Kong's pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily says it may shut down
Euro Cup 2021 highlights: Wales beats Turkey 2-0; qualify for pre-quarters
-
Russia logged 20,182 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the highest daily increase since January 24, taking the nationwide tally to 5,388,695, the official monitoring and response center said on Thursday.
The national death toll rose by 568 to 131,463 in the past day, while the number of recoveries grew by 13,505 to 4,915,615, the Xinhua news agency reported.
Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 8,598 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,315,841.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday that the vaccination rate in the country was rising as more than 16 million people had been fully vaccinated and around 20 million others had received one dose.
According to Golikova, there were no cases of the "Delta plus" variant in Russia.
--IANS
int/rs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU