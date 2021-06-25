Air traveller numbers treble from May low as states get into unlock mode

With more states lifting lockdowns this month, the average number of passengers travelling per day has tripled from a low of 42,000 in May to 125,000, from the third week of June onwards.

The figures, based on feedback from leading airlines as well as airport companies who expect the trend to continue for the rest of this month, raise hopes that the recovery after the second wave could be faster than the recovery after last year’s national lockdown when it took three months for passenger numbers to double from May when flights restarted. “The recovery has been far ...