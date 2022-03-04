JUST IN
Live: Russians besiege crucial Ukraine port; Quad leaders meet on crisis

Russia Ukraine war live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at virtual Quad meeting, calls for a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy to defuse the crisis in Ukraine.

Russia Ukraine Conflict | Quad | Volodymyr Zelensky

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Ukraine
The gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha, close to the capital Kyiv, Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine live news updates: Russian forces are in control of both local and regional government buildings in the strategically important Black Sea port of Kherson, local authorities said. Russian forces appeared to be moving to cut Ukraine off from the sea via its key southern ports, claiming the capture of Kherson and tightening the siege of Mariupol.

Leaders of the Quad grouping of countries--India, the United States, Australia and Japan--agreed on Thursday that what is happening to Ukraine should not be allowed to happen in the Indo-Pacific, the prime ministers of Japan and Australia said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the virtual Quad meeting, called for a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy to defuse the crisis in Ukraine.

