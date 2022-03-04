- LIC IPO: 10.8 million eligible to avail of policyholders' quota
- Future Retail NPAs: Indian Bank to take Rs 800-crore hit in fourth quarter
- WPI effect: 800 key drugs likely to see 10% price rise in April
- Ukraine crisis: UCO, SBI meet RBI today on payments to Russian firms
- Ukraine crisis: Govt looking to tap diplomatic missions to export wheat
Live: Russians besiege crucial Ukraine port; Quad leaders meet on crisis
Russia Ukraine war live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at virtual Quad meeting, calls for a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy to defuse the crisis in Ukraine.
The gutted remains of Russian military vehicles on a road in the town of Bucha, close to the capital Kyiv, Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine live news updates: Russian forces are in control of both local and regional government buildings in the strategically important Black Sea port of Kherson, local authorities said. Russian forces appeared to be moving to cut Ukraine off from the sea via its key southern ports, claiming the capture of Kherson and tightening the siege of Mariupol.
Leaders of the Quad grouping of countries--India, the United States, Australia and Japan--agreed on Thursday that what is happening to Ukraine should not be allowed to happen in the Indo-Pacific, the prime ministers of Japan and Australia said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the virtual Quad meeting, called for a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy to defuse the crisis in Ukraine.
