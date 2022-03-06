Live: Russia-Ukraine likely to resume talks, Visa and Master drop Russia
Russia Ukraine war live updates: India focuses its evacuation efforts in Ukrainian city of Sumy, where hundreds of Indian students have made appeals to be rescued.
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Ukrainian soldiers drive on an armored military vehicle in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Russia Ukraine war live updates: Russia and Ukraine will hold a third round of talks on Monday about ending hostilities, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said in a Facebook post on Saturday, without providing further details.
The Russian side was less definitive, saying merely that the talks might start on Monday. Delegations from Ukraine and Russia have had two rounds of talks since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbour on February 24, said Reuters.
Visa Inc. and MasterCard Inc. have suspended operations in Russia amid growing pressure from within Ukraine and from U.S. lawmakers to do so.
The decisions came hours after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy asked U.S. lawmakers to urge both companies to cease business in Russia as that country pursues its assault on Ukraine.
India said on Saturday focused its evacuation efforts in Ukraine on the eastern city of Sumy, where hundreds of Indian students have made appeals to be rescued amid dwindling food supplies and shelling by Russian forces.
On Friday, almost all stranded Indians left the eastern city of Kharkiv and the nearby village of Pisochyn in buses and other vehicles.
