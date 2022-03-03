JUST IN
Live: UP votes for sixth phase, India abstains on UN Ukraine resolution

Live news updates: State's Purvanchal region will select candidates for 57 seats; votes will be counted on March 10.

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Polling officers check EVMs and other election materials a day before the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections at a distribution centre, in Lucknow (Photo: PTI)
Live news updates: Uttar Pradesh will on Thursday vote for the sixth phase of Assembly elections, picking candidates for 57 seats spread across 10 districts in the state’s Purvanchal region.
 
The sixth phase has 676 candidates including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya, state Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu and Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Ram Govind Chaudhary..

India on Wednesday abstained on a UN General Assembly resolution that deplored Russia's aggression against Ukraine, the third such abstention in less than a week by New Delhi on the crisis.

The 193-member General Assembly Wednesday voted to reaffirm its commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders and "deplores in the strongest terms" Russia's aggression against Ukraine, PTI reported.

