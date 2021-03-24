Russian President Vladimir Putin gets vaccinated against coronavirus

Russian President on Tuesday got vaccinated against coronavirus.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that "Putin has been vaccinated against coronavirus. He is feeling well. Tomorrow he has a full working day."

Putin is among the latest world leader to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden have got already themselves vaccinated against the virus.

