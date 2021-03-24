Russian President Vladimir Putin gets vaccinated against coronavirus

-
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday got vaccinated against coronavirus.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that "Putin has been vaccinated against coronavirus. He is feeling well. Tomorrow he has a full working day."
Putin is among the latest world leader to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden have got already themselves vaccinated against the virus.
