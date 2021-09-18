SAD protests against farm laws, Sukhbir and Harsimrat detained

(SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal were detained by the Delhi Police on Friday as they led a protest march in the capital to mark the first anniversary of the passage of three contentious farm laws.

The SAD, which walked out of the ruling coalition at the Centre last year over the farm laws, is observing September 17 as Black Day.

The protest march was taken out from Gurudwara Rakab Ganj to the Parliament House.

"The protest march today not only symbolises the farmers' dissent but will also be remembered as a historic event that struck at the root of tyranny. Let's unite to mark this day as the beginning of a renewed revolt to bring justice for farmers," the SAD president tweeted. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal along with 15 other party leaders have been detained at Parliament Street police station.

According to the police, the leaders were detained for taking out the protest march in violation of Covid-19 guidelines. They were subsequently released.

