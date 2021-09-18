SAD protests against farm laws, Sukhbir and Harsimrat detained

-
ALSO READ
Randeep Singh Surjewala, Harsimrat Badal test positive for Covid-19
Traffic diversions in parts of Delhi in view of protest against farm laws
Regional parties should form national front for 2024 polls: SAD president
Congress' priorities have nothing to do with people: Harsimrat Kaur Badal
SAD president Sukhbir Badal detained for protest against scams in Punjab
-
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal and former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal were detained by the Delhi Police on Friday as they led a protest march in the national capital to mark the first anniversary of the passage of three contentious farm laws.
The SAD, which walked out of the ruling coalition at the Centre last year over the farm laws, is observing September 17 as Black Day.
The protest march was taken out from Gurudwara Rakab Ganj to the Parliament House.
"The protest march today not only symbolises the farmers' dissent but will also be remembered as a historic event that struck at the root of tyranny. Let's unite to mark this day as the beginning of a renewed revolt to bring justice for farmers," the SAD president tweeted. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Deepak Yadav said SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal along with 15 other party leaders have been detained at Parliament Street police station.
According to the police, the leaders were detained for taking out the protest march in violation of Covid-19 guidelines. They were subsequently released.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU