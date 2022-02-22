Saha says he won't reveal identity of journalist who threatened him

-
ALSO READ
BCCI will ask Wriddhiman about his tweet and whether he was bullied: Dhumal
Multiple unfounded bomb threats made at Ivy League campuses, say officials
Myanmar court sentences US journalist Danny Fenster to 11 years in jail
ED attaches Delhi-based journalist's property in money laundering case
Bomb threat call from CRPF headquarters in Delhi; declared hoax
-
Veteran India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha on Tuesday decided not to reveal the identity of the journalist who had sent him a threatening message.
In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Saha said he will keep the journalist's name with himself on grounds of "humanity".
"I was hurt and offended. I thought not to tolerate such kind of behaviour and didn't want anyone to go through these kind of bullying. I decided I will go out and expose the chat in public eye, but not his/her name," Saha wrote.
"My nature isn't such that I will harm anyone to the extent of ending someone's career. So on grounds of humanity looking at his/her family, I am not exposing the name for the time being. But if any such repetition happens, I will not hold back.
"I thank each and everyone who has shown support and extended their willingness to help. My gratitude."
Saha was dropped for the home series against Sri Lanka and is unlikely to be considered for selection in the future with the Indian team management looking to groom a youngster as back-up wicketkeeper.
The Indian Cricketers Association earlier in the day condemned the threatening message sent to Saha. The BCCI on Monday said it will probe the matter.
The 37-year-old has played 40 Tests since making his debut in 2010.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU