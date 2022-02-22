Banks and railways privatisation will take away 500,000 jobs: Varun Gandhi

-
Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi on Tuesday opposed any privatisation of banks and railways, claiming it will render five lakh people unemployed, and asserted that a public welfare government cannot create inequality.
For the last several months, the 41-year-old MP from Uttar Pradesh's Pilbhit has been expressing views on various issues - from farm laws to inflation - that are not in line with the BJP's official stand.
"The privatisation of banks and railways alone will lead to the forced retirement of five lakh employees, meaning they will be unemployed.
"With every job lost, hopes of lakhs of families end,'' he said on Twitter, adding a public welfare government can never back steps that create economic inequality and promote capitalism.
Last month also, while in his constituency Pilibhit, Gandhi expressed concern over rapidly increasing inflation and unemployment and said vital resources of the country are sold in the name of privatisation.
Gandhi had also slammed the choice of Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit as JNU vice-chancellor, saying such mediocre appointments serve to damage our human capital and our youth's future.
Referring to the major bank loan frauds, he had recently tweeted, ''A 'strong government' is expected to take 'strong action' on this super corrupt system''.
Gandhi had also come out in support of farmers protesting against the agri laws. He had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that the families of farmers who died during the stir should be given compensation of Rs 1 crore and the demand to provide minimum support price (MSP) should also be met.
