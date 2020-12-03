Samajwadi Party to take out Kisan yatra in all districts to support farmers

-
The Samajwadi Party on Thursday said it will take out Kisan yatra in all 75 districts of the state from December 7 to express solidarity with protesting farmers and against "anti-farming policies" of the BJP-led government at the Centre.
Party workers and office bearers will also raise farmers' issues and create awareness among people about the new farm laws, a party release issued here said.
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav appealed to the people as well as party workers to support the farmers in their struggle and ensure that they face no shortage of essentials like floor, pulses, rice and milk.
Alleging that the BJP was working towards damaging the democracy and its values, Yadav said "it was the unity of the people which helped in overcoming the dark days of Emergency and with the lawyers and youth joining hands along with intellectuals, those who have gone back on their promises will also be defeated soon.
