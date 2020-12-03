Financial assistance to families of two Punjab farmers who died in protests

-
The Punjab government on Thursday announced a financial assistance of Rs five lakh each to the families of two farmers who died during protests against the Centre's farm laws.
Gurjant Singh (60), resident of village Bachhoana in Mansa district, died at the Tikri border in Delhi during an agitation while Gurbachan Singh (80), resident of village Bhinder Khurd in Moga district, passed away due to a massive heart attack during a protest at Moga on Wednesday.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed grief over the death of two farmers.
He announced a financial assistance of Rs five lakh each to the families of two farmers, said a government release here.
Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana and several other states have been protesting at the borders of the national capital against three farm laws.
