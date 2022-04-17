Sanmar Group's chairman N Sankar, 76, passes away after brief illness

-
ALSO READ
Why is TCS' share in listed Tata group firms declining so rapidly?
Legal merger of Shriram Group firms to happen by Sep, Oct: YS Chakravarti
Adani Group wins big in FY22 with 88% surge in market capitalisation
Three Adani group firms get $2 bn investment from Abu Dhabi's IHC
Amazon moves Supreme Court against Future Group shareholders' meet
-
N Sankar, Chairman of the Chennai-headquartered $1 billion business conglomerate Sanmar Group, passed away on Sunday following a brief illness. He was 76.
Sankar was currently the Chairman of The Sanmar Group, operating in the core areas of chemicals, shipping, metals and engineering. Sankar had held office in several public bodies representing trade and industry, including president of Assocham (1991-92), Chairman of Indo-US Joint Business Council (1998-99), Chairman of Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry (1986-87) and President of Madras Management Association (1981-87) among others.
Sankar was on the Board of NOCIL, Mumbai, and the India Advisory Board of FLSmidth, Denmark.
Over the years Sankar was involved with the management of a number of educational and charitable organisations. He was currently a member of the board of The CHILDS Trust. Earlier he was Chairman of The Chennai Willingdon Corporate Foundation and Chennai Heritage, and a member of the Board of Governors of The Indian Institute of Management-Kozhokide. Keenly interested in sports, he held the positions of Vice President of the All India Tennis Association, and President of the Tamil Nadu Cricket and Tennis Associations.
Sankar also served as the Honorary Consul General for Denmark in South India from 1989 to 2017, and was awarded the 'Knight of the Order of the Dannebrog, First Class’ by the Danish Government in recognition of his services.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU